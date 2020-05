May 26 (Reuters) - ARGENX SE:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ADAPT TRIAL OF EFGARTIGIMOD IN PATIENTS WITH GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS

* TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT (P ˂0.0001)

* WELL-TOLERATED; SAFETY PROFILE COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO

* BASED ON THESE RESULTS, ARGENX PLANS TO SUBMIT A BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) BY END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)