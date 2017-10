Sept 26 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* ARGENX LAUNCHES PHASE II PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIAL OF ARGX-113 FOR THE TREATMENT OF PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS

* ‍INTERIM DATA EXPECTED IN H2 2018​

* ‍TOPLINE DATE FOR MG AND ITP ARE EXPECTED IN Q1 AND SECOND HALF OF 2018, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)