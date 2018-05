BRIEF-Argenx Q1 Operating Income Down At 6.9 Million Euros

May 9 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* ARGENX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 6.9 MILLION (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 7.2 MILLION).

* Q1 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF EUR 17.7 MILLION (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 8.4 MILLION)

* CASH POSITION OF EUR 346.6 MILLION (MARCH 31, 2017: EUR 85.0 MILLION)

* EXPECTED MILESTONE: PROGRESS ARGX-113 INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GENERALIZED MG BEFORE END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)