BRIEF-Argenx Q1 Total Operating Income Down At 23.4 Million Euros

May 14 (Reuters) - ARGENX SE:

* ARGENX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS TOTALED EUR 1,305.5 MILLION ON MARCH 31, 2020

* OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 23.4 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, COMPARED TO EUR 40.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019

* THE TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS €80.0 MILLION

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES INCREASED BY EUR 60.1 MILLION DURING THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 TO REACH EUR 94.9 MILLION

* ARGX-117 BEING EVALUATED IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME IN COLLABORATION WITH UZ GENT

* ENROLLMENT PAUSED IN ONGOING TRIALS UNDER JANSSEN AND LEO PHARMA COLLABORATIONS

* TOPLINE DATA READOUT FROM PHASE 3 ADAPT TRIAL OF EFGARTIGIMOD IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS ON TRACK FOR MID-2020

* NEW PRODUCT CANDIDATE ARGX-119 EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)