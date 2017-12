Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argenx Nv:

* ARGENX RAISES APPROXIMATELY $231 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS IN AN UPSIZED U.S. PUBLIC OFFERING

* ‍ARGENX HAS GRANTED UNDERWRITERS AN OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL 666,000 ADSS​

* ‍PRICING OF ITS PUBLIC OFFERING IN UNITED STATES WITH ANTICIPATED GROSS PROCEEDS ABOUT $231 MILLION FROM SALE OF 4,440,000 ADSS, AT $52/ADS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: