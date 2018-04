BRIEF-Argenx To Present Complete Data From Phase 2 Proof-Of-Concept Trial Of Efgartigimod (Argx-113)

April 24 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* REG-ARGENX TO PRESENT COMPLETE DATA FROM PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF EFGARTIGIMOD (ARGX-113) IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS AT AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) ANNUAL MEETING

* EIGHT-WEEK FOLLOW-UP DATA SHOW SEPARATION OF CLINICAL EFFICACY SCORES BETWEEN TREATMENT GROUP AND PLACEBO GROUP THROUGH DURATION OF STUDY

* TOTAL AND PATHOGENIC IGG REDUCTION CORRELATES WITH DISEASE SCORE IMPROVEMENTS