BRIEF-Argenx To Receive Third Preclinical Milestone Payment From Collaboration With Leo Pharma

April 12 (Reuters) - ARGENX:

* TO RECEIVE THIRD PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA - MILESTONE ASSOCIATED WITH CTA APPROVAL FOR ARGX

* AS PART OF AGREEMENT, ARGENX HAS GRANTED LEO PHARMA AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO OBTAIN A WORLDWIDE, EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ARGX-112 PROGRAM,

* ARGX-112 PROGRAM AIMS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LICENSED PRODUCTS FOR INFLAMMATORY SKIN DISORDERS

* MAY RECEIVE FURTHER REGULATORY AND CLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO APPROX. EUR 100MM AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF ANY PRODUCT