BRIEF-Argenx: Underwriters' Exercise Option To Purchase Additional ADSs

May 29 (Reuters) - ARGENX SE:

* ARGENX ANNOUNCES FULL EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL ADSS

* SAYS UNDERWRITERS OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GLOBAL OFFERING OF ORDINARY EXERCISED THEIR OPTION TO PURCHASE 548,777 ADDITIONAL ADSS IN FULL ON SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS GLOBAL OFFERING

* THIS OPTION EXERCISE BRINGS ANTICIPATED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS FROM GLOBAL OFFERING TO ABOUT $862.5 MILLION FROM SALE OF AGGREGATE OF 4,207,292 ORDINARY SHARES

* CLOSING OF GLOBAL OFFERING, INCLUDING WITH RESPECT TO THE ADSS SUBJECT TO OPTION, IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON JUNE 1, 2020, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS