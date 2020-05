May 5 (Reuters) - Argo Blockchain PLC:

* GROUP MINED 319.2 BITCOIN OR BITCOIN EQUIVALENT (BTC) DURING MONTH OF APRIL, COMPARED TO 333.8 BITCOIN EQUIVALENT IN MARCH

* TIMOTHY LE DRUILLENEC IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO BECOME A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF GROUP

* JAMES SAVAGE WHO WILL TAKE OVER AS FINANCE DIRECTOR