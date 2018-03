March 13 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ARISCOM

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - ‍ACQUIRED ITALIAN SPECIALTY INSURER ARISCOM. EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - ‍ IN COMING MONTHS, ARGOGLOBAL WILL REBRAND ARISCOM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: