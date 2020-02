BRIEF-Argo Group Announces Agreement To Sell Trident Public Risk Solutions To Paragon Insurance Holdings, Llc

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* PRESS RELEASE - ARGO GROUP ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL TRIDENT PUBLIC RISK SOLUTIONS TO PARAGON INSURANCE HOLDINGS, LLC

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - ARGO EXPECTS TO REPORT A PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $37 MILLION RELATED TO TRANSACTION

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL - ARGO WILL RETAIN TRIDENT’S CLAIMS OPERATIONS AND WILL PROVIDE CLAIMS SERVICES TO PARAGON FOR PUBLIC ENTITY BUSINESS

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - PARAGON WILL CONTINUE TO WRITE BUSINESS ON ARGO PAPER THROUGH A MANAGING GENERAL AGENCY AGREEMENT

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL - ALL EXISTING TRIDENT POLICIES AND PRODUCTS WILL REMAIN VALID AND AVAILABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: