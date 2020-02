BRIEF-Argo Group Comments On Results For Fourth Quarter 2019

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP COMMENTS ON RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2019, SCHEDULES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2019 WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CERTAIN LOSS AND EXPENSE ITEMS

* ARGO GROUP - ITEMS AFFECTING Q4 INCLUDE PRIOR ACCIDENT YEAR LOSSES OF APPROXIMATELY $77 MILLION OR 18.0 POINTS ON ARGO’S CONSOLIDATED LOSS RATIO FOR Q4

* ARGO GROUP - ITEMS AFFECTING Q4 INCLUDE ADDITIONAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF ABOUT $12 MILLION OR 2.9 POINTS RELATED TO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT AN UNDERWRITING LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $114 MILLION FOR QUARTER

* ARGO GROUP - GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT OF ABOUT $16 MILLION RELATED TO ARGO’S EUROPEAN BUSINESS UNIT WILL BE REFLECTED IN Q4 RESULTS

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - INDUSTRY IS EXPERIENCING RISING CLAIMS SEVERITY IN SEVERAL LINES OF BUSINESS

* ARGO GROUP - EXPERIENCING SUBSTANTIAL RATE INCREASES ACROSS OUR PLATFORM, WITH STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GAINS IN INTERNATIONAL & CERTAIN U.S. LIABILITY LINES