BRIEF-Argo Group Expects To Report Pre-Tax Net Catastrophe Losses Of $29 Mln In Q1

April 29 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT PRE-TAX NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $29 MILLION IN Q1

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT PRE-TAX NET REALIZED AND UNREALIZED INVESTMENT LOSSES OF $162 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - NET PRIOR YEAR RESERVE DEVELOPMENT WAS NOT MATERIAL IN Q1 OF 2020

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - CHARGES RELATED TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN Q1 REPRESENT ESTIMATED LOSSES INCURRED THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO INCUR SOME ADDITIONAL LOSSES AND CLAIM RELATED EXPENSES IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS

