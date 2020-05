May 7 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMPANY DID NOT REPURCHASE ANY SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK DURING Q1 OF 2020