Feb 19 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOMINEES: DR. BERNARD C. BAILEY AND FRED R. DONNER

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL - NOMINEES WERE JOINTLY AGREED UPON BY CO, VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AS PART OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND VOCE