FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Argo Group provides preliminary Q3 estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Argo Group provides preliminary Q3 estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd

* Argo Group provides preliminary estimates for natural catastrophes and other property losses during its 2017 third quarter

* Argo Group International Holdings - ‍catastrophe losses in Q3 related primarily to Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria and earthquake in Mexico City​

* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd says ‍in addition, company expects to report other non-catastrophe losses of approximately $15 million

* Argo Group International - ‍preliminary pre-tax catastrophe loss estimates for 3-month period ended Sept 30 of $85-110 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.