BRIEF-Argo Group Shareholders Elect New Board Members At AGM

April 16 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS ELECT NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSALS TO REDUCE MAXIMUM BOARD SIZE FROM 13 TO 11 DIRECTORS

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL - SHAREHOLDERS’ ELECTION OF 3 NEW BOARD MEMBERS,BERNARD BAILEY, FRED DONNER & ARGO GROUP CEO KEVIN J. REHNBERG

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED TO DECLASSIFY BOARD, VOTING ON FULL BOARD ANNUALLY