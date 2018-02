Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argo Investments Ltd:

* ‍PROFIT FOR HALF-YEAR UP 6.2% TO $110.5 MILLION​

* HY ‍REVENUE FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES UP 4.0% TO $118.9 MILLION​

* ‍INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND 15.5 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: