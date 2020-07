July 7 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $150 MILLION OF DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING ITS RESETTABLE FIXED RATE PERPETUAL NON-CUMULATIVE PREFERENCE SHARES

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL - PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 6 MILLION DEPOSITARY SHARES

* ARGO GROUP - UNDERWRITERS OFFERED DEPOSITARY SHARES TO PUBLIC AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: