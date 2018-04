BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Provides Update At Its La Colorada Mine

April 12 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc:

* ARGONAUT GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE AT ITS LA COLORADA MINE

* UNIT THAT OWNS LA COLORADA MINE HAS HAD ITS PERMIT FOR USE OF EXPLOSIVES AT SITE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY THAT OWNS LA COLORADA MINE HAS HAD ITS PERMIT FOR USE OF EXPLOSIVES AT SITE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* UNIT HAS HAD ITS PERMIT FOR USE OF EXPLOSIVES AT SITE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO PENDING LEGAL ACTION

* STOCKPILES AT LA COLORADA MINE ARE SUFFICIENT THAT OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE NORMALLY THROUGH AT LEAST APRIL 16, 2018

* THE PENDING LEGAL ACTION WAS BROUGHT BY FOUR INDIVIDUALS AGAINST SECRETARY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE AND MUNICIPALITY OF LA COLORADA

* CLAIM IS BASED ON ASSERTIONS THAT EXPLOSIVE PERMIT SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN GRANTED

* ACTIVITIES AT LA COLORADA MINE CONTINUE UNAFFECTED

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT NEAR TERM IMPACT TO PROCESSING OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: