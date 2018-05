May 17 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc:

* ARGONAUT GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LA COLORADA MINE

* ARGONAUT GOLD INC - JUDICIARY COURT HEARING WITH RESPECT TO EXPLOSIVES PERMIT FOR ITS LA COLORADA MINE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO JUNE 4, 2018

* ARGONAUT GOLD INC - ALSO REPORTS THAT CO APPEALED JUDICIARY COURT'S ORIGINAL DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND EXPLOSIVES PERMIT TO COLLEGIATE TRIBUNAL