BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc

* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍revenue $42.5 million versus $39.1​ million

* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly ‍production of 29,730 gold equivalent ounces versus 29,237​ gold equivalent ounces

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin remains on schedule for first gold production during Q3 2017​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍San Agustin “is tracking under budget and poised to contribute to overall 2017 production during Q4”​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - for 2017, ‍“guiding to upper end of its full year guidance range to between 122,000 and 130,000 GEOs​”

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍“company expects Q3 to provide its lowest quarterly production for the year”​

* Argonaut-‍Q4 expected to provide highest quarterly production during 2017, as full crushing capacity is brought back online at San Agustin by end of Q3​

* Argonaut Gold Inc - ‍company’s capital budget for 2017 is approximately $104 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

