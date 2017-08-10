BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc
* Argonaut Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results; narrows range of production guidance to upper end
* Q2 earnings per share $0.04
* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly revenue $42.5 million versus $39.1 million
* Argonaut Gold Inc qtrly production of 29,730 gold equivalent ounces versus 29,237 gold equivalent ounces
* Argonaut Gold Inc - San Agustin remains on schedule for first gold production during Q3 2017
* Argonaut Gold Inc - San Agustin “is tracking under budget and poised to contribute to overall 2017 production during Q4”
* Argonaut Gold Inc - for 2017, “guiding to upper end of its full year guidance range to between 122,000 and 130,000 GEOs”
* Argonaut Gold Inc - “company expects Q3 to provide its lowest quarterly production for the year”
* Argonaut-Q4 expected to provide highest quarterly production during 2017, as full crushing capacity is brought back online at San Agustin by end of Q3
* Argonaut Gold Inc - company's capital budget for 2017 is approximately $104 million