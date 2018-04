BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.07

April 30 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc:

* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $52.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GOLD OUNCES SOLD TOTALED 38,072 COMPARED TO 34,962 GOLD OUNCES SOLD

* ARGONAUT GOLD QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 40,853 GEOS AT A CASH COST OF $650 PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD VERSUS 37,707 GEOS AT A CASH COST OF $751 PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD

* ANTICIPATES ORE GRADE TO IMPROVE QUARTER OVER QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018

* ANTICIPATES ORE GRADE TO IMPROVE QUARTER OVER QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018

* ESTIMATES IT HAS SUFFICIENT ORE TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF JULY AT BUDGETED CRUSHING THROUGHPUT LEVEL OF 12,000 TONNES/DAY