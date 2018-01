BRIEF-Argonaut Reports ‍Gold Equivalent Ounce Production Of 34,987 During Q4

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc:

* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES 2017 PRODUCTION, PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE AND THREE-YEAR PRODUCTION OUTLOOK, STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM AND PROVIDES RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ARGONAUT GOLD - ‍GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCE PRODUCTION OF 34,987 DURING Q4 ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ARGONAUT GOLD - ‍ANTICIPATES IT WILL PRODUCE BETWEEN 165,000 TO 180,000 GEOS DURING 2018​

* ARGONAUT GOLD INC - ‍PLANS TO INVEST $50 TO $55 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018​

* ARGONAUT GOLD INC - ‍BY 2019, CO EXPECTS TO PRODUCE OVER 200,000 GEOS ANNUALLY FROM ITS EXISTING OPERATIONS​