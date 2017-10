Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc

* Argos Therapeutics - On September 22, 2017 co entered into a satisfaction and release agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd ‍​ - SEC filing

* Argos Therapeutics- Under agreement, co agreed to make, unsecured convertible promissory note in original principal amount of $5.2 million

* Argos Therapeutics- Maturity date for the payment of principal and interest under the note is September 30, 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2xEwHLT)