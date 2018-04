April 2 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $15.2 MILLION

* EXPECTS CURRENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2018