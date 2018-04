BRIEF-Argos Therapeutics Reports Results Of Interim Analysis Of The Adapt Trial And Announces Review Of Strategic Alternatives

April 19 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS RESULTS OF INTERIM ANALYSIS OF THE ADAPT TRIAL AND ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY TO TERMINATE ADAPT STUDY

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY HAS RETAINED STIFEL TO PROVIDE ADVICE ON POSSIBLE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS INC - TRADING IN COMMON STOCK TO BE TRANSFERRED FROM NASDAQ TO OTCQB VENTURE MARKET

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE A POTENTIAL MERGER OR SALE OF CO

* ARGOS - ESTIMATED MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL FOR COMBO ARM WAS 28.2 MONTHS VERSUS 31.2 MONTHS FOR CONTROL ARM IN MOST RECENT ANALYSIS OF ADAPT TRIAL DATA

* ARGOS - TWO OTHER CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN ADAPT TRIAL ALSO DID NOT DEMONSTRATE A FAVORABLE RESULT

* ARGOS - FOURTH ENDPOINT, FIVE-YEAR SURVIVAL, WAS NOT EVALUATED IN ADAPT TRIAL AS THERE WAS INSUFFICIENT DATA