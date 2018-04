April 24 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - ON APRIL 23, NASDAQ HEARING PANEL DETERMINED TO DELIST CO’S SHARES FROM NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* ARGOS THERAPEUTICS - NASDAQ HEARING PANEL DETERMINED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN CO'S COMMON STOCK EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 25, 2018