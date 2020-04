April 2 (Reuters) - Argosy Property Ltd:

* REAFFIRM ITS FY20 GUIDANCE OF 6.35 CENTS PER SHARE

* THERE WILL BE SOME NEGATIVE IMPACT ON RENTAL INCOME IN FY21 FROM COVID-19 RISK

* ARGOSY PROPERTY SEES POTENTIAL REDUCTION IN NET DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME IN FY21 IN ORDER OF NZ$5 MILLION TO NZ$8 MILLION

* REMAIN FOCUSED ON ENSURING SUSTAINABILITY OF DIVIDENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: