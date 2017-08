June 23 (Reuters) - ARI Network Services Inc-

* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million

* ARI Network Services says upon termination of deal by co on specified conditions, expedition holdings to pay termination fee about $8.3 million