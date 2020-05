May 4 (Reuters) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS ENROLLS ITS FIRST COVID-19 PATIENT IN ONGOING PHASE 3 AR-301 CLINICAL TRIAL IN VENTILATOR ASSOCIATED PNEUMONIA (VAP)

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AR-301 PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY EXPECTED TO ENROLL 240 PATIENTS