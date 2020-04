BRIEF-Aridis Pharmaceuticals Provisionally Expecting Top Line Data From AR-301 Trial In H2 2021

April 8 (Reuters) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.81 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS-PENDING RESOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, CO PROVISIONALLY EXPECTING INTERIM DATA FROM AR-301 TRIAL TO BE REPORTED IN 2H 2020

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PENDING RESOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, IS PROVISIONALLY EXPECTING TOP LINE DATA FROM AR-301 TRIAL IN 2H 2021