March 6 (Reuters) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS - POSTPONEMENT OF ITS INVESTOR DAY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, MARCH 12TH, 2020 TO A FUTURE DATE DUE TO CONCERNS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS