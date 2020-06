BRIEF-Aridis Reports Ar-501 Clinical Data Positive Safety Data In Healthy Subjects Of A Phase 1/2A Clinical Trial

June 22 (Reuters) - Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARIDIS REPORTS AR-501 CLINICAL DATA: POSITIVE SAFETY DATA IN HEALTHY SUBJECTS OF A PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - AR-501 AEROSOLS WERE WELL TOLERATED

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS - “LOOK FORWARD TO ADVANCING TO PHASE 2A STAGE OF STUDY EVALUATING ADULT CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS, WITH RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2H 2021.”

* ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS - NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS , NO GRADE 3 OR GRADE 4 ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED OVER 28 DAY STUDY PERIOD FOR SINGLE ASCENDING DOSE COHORT