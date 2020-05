BRIEF-Arima Real Estate Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 0.6 Mln Euros

May 26 (Reuters) - Arima Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 1.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 571,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS 0.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS PROFIT 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 232,000 EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 189,000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* EXISTING PORTFOLIO LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 BUT UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

* HIGH LEVEL OF RENTAL COLLECTION YEAR-TO-DATE, AND LIMITED TENANT EXPOSURE TO RETAIL & LEISURE

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH BUSINESS PLAN AND COMPANY GROWTH