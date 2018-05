BRIEF-Arista Networks Reports Q1 EPS $1.79

May 3 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc:

* ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.66

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.79

* Q1 REVENUE $472.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $463.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, EXPECT REVENUE BETWEEN $500 AND $514 MILLION

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, EXPECT NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 62% TO 64%

* FOR Q2 OF 2018, EXPECT NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF APPROXIMATELY 32% TO 34%

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.68, REVENUE VIEW $506.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: