BRIEF-Arista Networks Says ‍On March 23, Administrative Law Judge At International Trade Commission Issued A Recommended Determination​

March 28 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc:

* ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ‍ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION - SEC FILING​

* ARISTA NETWORKS INC - ‍ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

* ARISTA NETWORKS - ‍ALJ FOUND CO’S REDESIGNED PRODUCTS DO NOT INFRINGE UNITED STATES PATENT NO. 6,377,577 & DO INFRINGE UNITED STATES PATENT NO. 7,224,668​

* ARISTA NETWORKS INC - ‍BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS​

* ARISTA NETWORKS INC - ‍ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING '668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO'S APPEALS OF DECISION​