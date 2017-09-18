FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aristeia Capital nominates two independent candidates for election to Sina's board
September 18, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Aristeia Capital nominates two independent candidates for election to Sina's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Aristeia Capital -

* Owning about 3 million shares of Sina issued statement on decision to nominate two independent candidates for election to Sina’s board

* Says governance issues diminished shareholder value, contributed to Sina overlooking available paths to close its “massive” valuation gap

* While Sina’s share price appreciated over recent term, believe that performance is attributable “solely to Weibo’s share price rise”

* No of beneficial strategies for closing Sina’s valuation discount including complete split-off of Weibo shares to Sina shareholders

* Strategies for closing Sina’s valuation discount inclue sale of Sina to acceptable buyer or reverse merger where Weibo buys Sina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
