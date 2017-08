BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure announces CFO transition

July 11 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd

* Chief financial officer transition

* Toni Korsanos to depart in March 2018 as CFO role relocates to las vegas

* Says group's chief financial officer (CFO) role will relocate from Sydney to Aristocrat's Las Vegas operations from March 2018

* Aristocrat CFO and company secretary Toni Korsanos has decided not to relocate to North America, for family reasons

* Says co has commenced a comprehensive global search for Korsanos' successor