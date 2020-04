BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure Announces Suspension Of FY2020 Interim Dividend

April 27 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd:

* SUSPENSION OF FY2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND

* BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG, WITH OVER $1 BILLION IN AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

* AROUND 1,000 STAFF WILL BE STOOD DOWN UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020

* ARISTOCRAT LEISURE -UNTIL END OF SEPT, BASE SALARY OF MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO, TREVOR CROKER, WILL BE REDUCED BY 30%

* AROUND 200 ROLES WILL BE REMOVED PERMANENTLY FROM BUSINESS

* ABOUT 200 FULL TIME ROLES WILL MOVE TO PART TIME

* CUTS OF 10 - 20% TO BASE SALARIES WILL BE APPLIED TO AROUND 1,500 STAFF

* COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES SEEN TO DELIVER $100 MILLION IN SAVINGS OVER REMAINDER OF FY ENDED 30 SEPT

* FEES PAYABLE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED BY 20%

* DO NOT INTEND TO DECLARE INTERIM DIVIDEND AS PART OF HY RESULTS