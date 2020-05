May 25 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd:

* ENTERED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE TWO LAWSUITS IN WASHINGTON STATE

* UNDER SETTLEMENT, US$155 MILLION WOULD BE PAID INTO A SETTLEMENT FUND

* CDI WOULD PAY USD$124 MILLION OF SETTLEMENT AMOUNT & CO WOULD PAY USD$31 MILLION

* LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY CHERYL KATER, SUZIE KELLY AND MANASA THIMMEGOWDA