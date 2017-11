Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd:

* FY REPORTED NPAT A$495.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS A$350.5 MILLION

* ‍DIRECTORS HAVE RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.0 CENTS PER FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARE​

* FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.3% IN REPORTED TERMS COMPARED TO PCP, TO OVER A$2.45 BILLION​‍​