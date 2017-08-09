FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure to acquire 100% of Plarium Global Ltd
#Casinos & Gaming
August 9, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure to acquire 100% of Plarium Global Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd-

* ‍Entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Plarium global limited (plarium), a social gaming company​

* Deal for an upfront amount of us$500m cash

* Total transaction consideration implies a multiple of 10x ltm ebitda at year end

* Says deal “expected to be epsa accretive in year one”

* Ceo and co-founder of plarium, avraham shalel, will continue to lead plarium post acquisition

* Will fund acquisition via existing cash and an incremental us$425 million 7 year term loan b debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

