BRIEF-Aristocrat Leisure to acquire 100% of Plarium Global Ltd

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Aristocrat Leisure Ltd-
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Plarium global limited (plarium), a social gaming company
* Deal for an upfront amount of us$500m cash
* Total transaction consideration implies a multiple of 10x ltm ebitda at year end
* Says deal “expected to be epsa accretive in year one”
* Ceo and co-founder of plarium, avraham shalel, will continue to lead plarium post acquisition
* Will fund acquisition via existing cash and an incremental us$425 million 7 year term loan b debt facility