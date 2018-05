BRIEF-Aritzia Inc Qtrly Comparable Sales Growth Was 6 Pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc:

* ARITZIA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ARITZIA INC QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED BY 11.9% TO $219.8 MILLION FROM $196.4 MILLION IN Q4 LAST YEAR

* ARITZIA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* ARITZIA INC SEES FISCAL 2019 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $55 MILLION TO $60 MILLION WITH APPROXIMATELY 50% FOR STORE NETWORK EXPANSION

* ARITZIA INC - COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET OR EXCEED ITS STATED FISCAL 2021 PERFORMANCE TARGETS