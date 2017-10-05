BRIEF-Aritzia Q2 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc

* Aritzia reports second quarter 2018 financial results

* Aritzia Inc qtrly net revenue increased by 10.2% to $174.0 million from $157.9 million in Q2 last year

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly ‍comparable sales growth was 5.4%​

* Aritzia Inc - ‍on track to achieve stated 2021 performance targets​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.09​

* Aritzia Inc - qtrly net income increased to $5.0 million, compared to a net loss of $67.3 million in Q2 last year‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.09, revenue view C$184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aritzia Inc - Q3 ‍comparable sales are trending slightly below that of Q2 ​