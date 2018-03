March 6 (Reuters) - Arix Bioscience Plc:

* ‍AUTOLUS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IN UNITED STATES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)