March 26 (Reuters) - Arizona Mining Inc:

* ARIZONA MINING TO BEGIN TWIN DECLINES AT TAYLOR PROJECT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* ARIZONA MINING INC - ‍PROJECT HAS A SCHEDULED COMPLETION DATE OF Q1 OF 2020​

* ARIZONA MINING INC - ‍EARLIER THAN EXPECTED APPROVAL FOR PROJECT TO PROCEED DOES NOT CHANGE CO’S FUNDING STRATEGY FOR IT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: