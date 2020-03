March 2 (Reuters) - Arjo AB (publ):

* ARJO ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 17 THAT DANIEL FÄLDT HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AND MEMBER OF ARJO AB MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH START DURING Q2 OF 2020

* STARTING DATE HAS NOW BEEN CHANGED TO AN EARLIER DATE, MARCH 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)