BRIEF-Arjo Operating Profit For Q2 Estimated To Be Significantly Better Than Expected

June 11 (Reuters) - Arjo AB (publ):

* ARJO’S OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 ESTIMATED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN EXPECTED

* SAYS EXPECTS ITS OPERATING PROFIT FOR Q2 OF 2020 TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 30% COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING QUARTER IN 2019, WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN CONSENSUS FROM ANALYSTS

* SAYS NET SALES IN Q2 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH A STRONG Q2 IN 2019

* SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE A STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN MEDICAL BEDS, HIGH DEMAND WITHIN RENTAL OPERATIONS AND A HEALTHY PERFORMANCE WITHIN DIAGNOSTICS BUSINESS

* SAYS THIS WHILE GROUP’S RESTRICTED ACCESS TO HOSPITALS AND ELDERLY HOMES IS HOLDING BACK GROWTH DURING QUARTER

* SAYS GROWTH IS FURTHER HELD BACK DUE TO POSTPONED ELECTIVE CARE

* SAYS PROFITABILITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO Q2 IN 2019

* SAYS EXPECTS AN IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) BEFORE RESTRUCTURING OF MORE THAN 30%

* SAYS AS AN INCREASINGLY NUMBER OF COUNTRIES ARE LIFTING THEIR RESTRICTIONS, ARJO ESTIMATES THAT MARKET SITUATION FOR GROUP’S SEGMENTS WILL GRADUALLY IMPROVE

* SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUALLY INCREASED GROWTH WHERE ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH FOR THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS, RESPECTIVELY, IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN 2-4% TARGET INTERVAL

* SAYS OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020